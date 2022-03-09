BRENDA HICKS ESTEP, 61 of Spencer went home to be with the Lord on February 13, 2022 due to complications of a house fire.
Born July 28, 1960 to the late Charles F. and Doris Mozelle Hicks. She graduated from Dupont High School and studied Business Management at Carver Career Center. She loved to craft and enjoyed spending time with her family. She always had an ear and a big heart for everyone. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Larry Estep; son Keith Estep; sister Joyce Gibson; and brother Ronnie Hicks.
Survivors include sons Tommy (Donna) Estep of Glenville, Creed Estep of Spencer and daughter Shawna (Zack) Nichols of Spencer; sisters Nancy (George) Kerr of Charleston, Cathy Estep (Jack) of Cabin Creek, Susan (Michael) Finney of Dunbar; grandchildren Shelby Ashby, Sara Looney, Brenda Spencer, Cassondra Petit, Elias Blizzard and Jodi (Matt) Snider; great-grandchildren Jasper Spencer, Waylon Short, Obadiah Looney, and Aiyden Looney; friends Melissa Bird Mooney, Cynthia Bishop and Marcie Chaney whom she loved like daughters; lifelong best friend Cathy Elmore Taylor. She will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Jennie Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Massey Cemetery, Winifrede beside her husband and son. Friends may call 1 hour prior to service at the Funeral Home.