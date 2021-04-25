BRENDA J. DORSEY, 69 of Canvas passed away Tuesday April 20, 2021 in the Webster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at Cowen. She was the daughter of the late Thomas C. and Queenie A. Cavendish Dorsey and was born at Summersville April 8, 1952. Brenda attended the Jordan Chapel United Methodist Church at Canvas.
She was also preceded in death by siblings; Jo Ann Hickman, Jean Johnson and James Dorsey.
Surviving is two brothers; Dick Dorsey and John Dorsey. Four sisters; Pauline Summers, Claudine Conn, Shirlene Bombardt, Louise Munday and her loving nieces & nephews
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m., Monday April 26, 2021 in the Keenan Cemetery at Drennen.
Friends may call at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville from 11 a.m. until noon on Monday.
E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com