Mrs. BRENDA JOY FRYE, 73, of Harts, WV, passed away April 11, 2021, at her residence. Services will be 12 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Donel C. Kinnard State Veteran's Cemetery at Dunbar, WV. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
