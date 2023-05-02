Brenda Joyce Baisden May 2, 2023 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRENDA JOYCE BAISDEN, 73, of Cross Lanes passed away April 29, 2023. Honoring her request, she will be cremated. Please contact Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro for any further information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Telecommunications Media And Communication Recommended for you Local Spotlight Lee Ann Casto Mildred Virginia Breedlove Alma Jean Rice Robert L. “Bob” Suttles Phillip Jones Edward Waters Patrick “Pat” Tucker Jerome “Jerry” C. Gorby Harry A. Edwards Audra Mae Canterbury Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail