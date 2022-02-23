Thank you for Reading.

BRENDA JOYCE BRYAN 75, of St. Albans passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House-West, South Charleston, WV.

She was born in Blakeley, WV to the late Clifford Thomas of Clendenin and Bertha Marie Burdette Thomas of St. Albans. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul Thomas.

Brenda was graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, class of 1964. She was also a US Army Veteran having received numerous medals.

Surviving are her son, Andrew Paul Bryan of Texas; sisters, Beulah Martin and Bonnie Thomas; brother, Mike Thomas.

Private services was held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Pastor Larry Arbogast officiating.

You can visit Brenda's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Bryan family.

