BRENDA JOYCE GREENE, 69, of Craigsville, West Virginia passed away peacefully in her home on July 2, 2020. Visitation will be held at Simons & Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood, WV on July 7, from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Committal Services will be held immediately afterwards. Interment will be in Mountain View Memorial Park, Richwood, WV. The COVID-19 regulations will be used. Simons & Coleman Funeral Home are handling funeral arrangements.
Funerals for Monday, July 6, 2020
Cogar, Ina - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Hickman, Donna - 10 a.m., Hodam Cemetery, near Spencer.
Hilton, Delores - 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Ravenswood.
Huffman, William - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Wood, Lori - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Workman, Charles - 1 p.m., Morgantown First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.