BRENDA JOYCE LEE 78, of Marion, NC. formerly of West Hamlin, WV. passed away: December 17, 2020. Memorial service will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Pastor David Cardwell officiating. Koontz Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

