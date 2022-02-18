Brenda K. Ball

FRANKLIN DELANO HALSTEAD, 81, of Foster died on February 15, 2022 in his most favorite place on earth, in the woods behind his home. Frank was the youngest son of Opie and Ada Dolin Halstead. He was also the son-in-law of Dell and Rubel Cabell, who lovingly guided him continuously throughout their lives.
Frank is survived by his wife, Diana Cabell Halstead, to whom he was married for 61 years. He is now in heaven with his first born son, Michael, who died as a toddler.
He is also survived by three daughters: Kelly Jo Halstead Mills (Steven) of Lake Worth, Florida; Laura Lee Halstead of Foster; and Raedeana Halstead Kramer (Kris) of Charleston. Frank loved his sons-in-law as his own. He was especially proud of his grandsons, Ethan Mills, Daniel Mills and Joe Kramer. He has one surviving sister, Sue Halstead Ball of Athens, Tennessee.
Siblings predeceased, Fred Halstead, Betty Halstead Shoemaker, Nora Halstead Bennett, Katherine Halstead.
Frank was a dedicated member of the Rock Creek Church of Christ since the 1950's. Upon dedicating his life to Christ, he served as deacon, song leader and teacher.
Frank was also a member of the UMWA for over 30 years, retiring in 2000. He was an electrician, welder and mechanic for Armco and Peabody Coal companies.
Frank loved God, his family, his friends, and Foster "holler." He really never wanted to go or be anywhere else, with the exception of Okeechobee, Florida. Fishing at sunset on the Kissimmee River brought him closer to his Maker. Observing nature gave him some of his greatest pleasures in life.
He was happiest when sitting on his front porch eating a bowl of pinto beans, then finishing it up with a piece of strawberry-rhubarb pie, cuddled up with his shaggy little pup Toby. He also loved listening to his grandsons sing and strum their instruments. He often bragged about having a Marine honor graduate in the family. He was so very proud of his family.
Frank always claimed he was not the smartest student in school, but his life proved otherwise. This was evidenced by his wise decisions. He chose a loving partner and best friend for life. He devoted his life to her dreams. He was motivated to learn new skills to provide for his family. He was dedicated to working hard so his wife and three daughters could receive college degrees. He had the determination to build his own home, brick by brick, loan free, over a span of several years. He farmed to provide food for his family. He respectfully cared for elderly family members and friends. He supported the less fortunate, always with a loving spirit. He dedicated his life to Christ with immeasurable integrity. These characteristics are most definitely the traits of a wise man. Well done, good and faithful servant.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Louis Watts officially. Burial will follow in Cabell Cemetery, Foster, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed.
