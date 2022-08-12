After a long illness, BRENDA K. DUNCAN, 71, went to her eternal home to be with the Lord.
She was born in Central City, Kentucky and moved to West Virginia after meeting the love of her life, Darrell L. Duncan. They were married for 50 years. She worked in the community as a dental assistant for many years prior to starting a family business. She was a devoted Christian and supported many churches in her community and throughout the country. She loved helping others in need and always put the needs of her family and others before that of her own.
Throughout her extended illness she never gave up faith. Those that knew her, understood how her faith carried her through many tough times. She was preceded in death by her parents Lyda Lee and George Clemm of Marietta, Ohio.
She was also preceded in death by her step-father, Nevil Baynes, her brothers Bobby Clemm and James Baynes of Central City, Kentucky and father-in-law, Willie Duncan of Dorothy, West Virginia.
She is survived by her husband Darrell, sons Dewayne (Andy Tanner) and Chris (Renee) and their son Caleb, who was the apple of his nanny's eye. She is also survived by her brother, David Baynes (Debbie) of KY and many other family members who loved and adored her, including her mother-in-law Jean Duncan, who she loved like a mother.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, West Virginia. There will be a private service for family from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friends may arrive at 11 a.m. with a service beginning at noon with Rev. John Buchanan officiating and Stewart Family singing. Burial will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley, WV, following the service.
The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at the CAMC Family Medicine Center and all the staff at CAMC Memorial that cared for her over the years.
Donations can be made in her honor to the CAMC Foundation, 3414 Staunton Ave SE, Charleston, West Virginia 25304 or at camcfoundation.org.