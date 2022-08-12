Thank you for Reading.

Brenda K. Duncan
After a long illness, BRENDA K. DUNCAN, 71, went to her eternal home to be with the Lord.

She was born in Central City, Kentucky and moved to West Virginia after meeting the love of her life, Darrell L. Duncan. They were married for 50 years. She worked in the community as a dental assistant for many years prior to starting a family business. She was a devoted Christian and supported many churches in her community and throughout the country. She loved helping others in need and always put the needs of her family and others before that of her own.

