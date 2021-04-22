BRENDA K. (MCCLANAHAN) PRIDDY, age 78. Born March 7, 1943, died April 18, 2021.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Frank Priddy and her children, Terry (Deidre) Priddy and Sherry (David) Lynch; four grandchildren, Nicole James, Michael Lynch, Conner Lynch and Zachary Priddy; three great-grandchildren, Colton and Ava James, and Greyson Lynch.
Visitation for Brenda will be held on Friday, April 23, from 10 am until 12 noon, with a funeral service at 12 p.m.
Service provided by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 West Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio.