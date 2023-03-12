BRENDA K. NORVELL, age 76, of Smithers, WV passed away March 8, 2023, after a very long battle with cancer. Brenda was born on May 5, 1946, to James and Lucille Kelly Lunsford at Montgomery General Hospital.
Brenda was predeceased by her parents, James and Lucille Kelly Lunsford, husband Paul Norvell, and her daughter-in-law Bonnie Norvell.
She is survived by her son Paul "Bub" Douglas Norvell, II, her daughter Shannon Deneen Richmond (Joseph), siblings Sharon Hall (Keith), Charles "Buddy" Lunsford (partner John Blankenship), Janice Wiseman (James), two special cousins, Donna Williams (Donald) and Marcella Moten (Doug), plus many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Most people can not wait to retire, but not Brenda. She loved her job at Mt. Olive and, if you were a co-worker, I guarantee her family has heard a story about you. She had a unique laugh, always smiling, and did not care to tell you what was on her mind. Two of her favorite things were reading and traveling. If you were going somewhere, she wanted to go. She had many great adventures all across the country with various family members.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, March 13, 2023, at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery with Rev. Tom Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Friends and family may visit from 12 p.m., until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.