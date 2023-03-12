Thank you for Reading.

Brenda K. Norvell
SYSTEM

BRENDA K. NORVELL, age 76, of Smithers, WV passed away March 8, 2023, after a very long battle with cancer. Brenda was born on May 5, 1946, to James and Lucille Kelly Lunsford at Montgomery General Hospital.

Brenda was predeceased by her parents, James and Lucille Kelly Lunsford, husband Paul Norvell, and her daughter-in-law Bonnie Norvell.

Tags

Recommended for you