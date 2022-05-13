BRENDA KAY MULLINS, 75 of Campbell's Creek passed away May 12, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Drema Kay Compton following a long illness.
Brenda was born in Ohley, WV on February 15, 1947. She was a homemaker and very dedicated to her family and making sure they were cared for. She was a loving person, always willing to help others and never met a stranger. She was a member of the Ohley Baptist Church and loved to sing gospel music.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Cameron and Margie Cleo Richard.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Ronald Lee Mullins Sr.; daughter, Drema Kay (Eric) Compton of Charleston; son, Ronald Lee (Tammy) Jr. of Ahoskie, NC; sisters, Lois Clere of Ohley and Emma Elliott of Sharon; grandchildren, Jacob, Kevin, Kenny, Christina, Melanie and Alex; great grandchildren, Isabella, Addy, Emily and Lincoln.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday May 15, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Blakeley Cemetery, Blakeley.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
The family would like to thank Kanawha Hospice Care, especially, Dee, Beth, Pete, Leslie and Edie for their love and care for Brenda.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387.