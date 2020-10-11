Brenda Lee Wilkinson

BRENDA LEE BONIN-WILKINSON, 61, of Glasgow, West Virginia passed away on Saturday October 3, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, where she was receiving treatment for complications from lung cancer.
She was born January 16, 1959 in Medford, Massachusetts to Richard L Bonin, Sr. and the late Sandra Elaine (Harris) Bonin.
She grew up in Attleboro, Massachusetts and after graduating high school enrolled in college in Worcester, Massachusetts in one of their art programs. After college she enlisted in the Army and served as a combat photographer in South Korea from 1981-82, which is where she met her husband of 38 years, David Alan Wilkinson. One of her fondest memories of serving in the army was when she was selected to take pictures of the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders while they were in South Korea for their USO tour.
She volunteered for years in the early 2000s at the Accelerated Reader (AR) program at Cedar Grove Community School and while there taught several kids how to read.
From 2007 to 2019 she worked in the Kanawha County Magistrate Clerk's office as a Deputy Clerk until her retirement.
In her personal life she was the complete opposite of the Grinch - her heart was two sizes too big and she regularly considered everyone else before herself. She cried at both happy stories and sad stories. She kept extra gloves and scarves with her in the winter in case she met someone who needed them and bought coffees for the bell ringers in the cold at Christmas time. She enjoyed nature and taking pictures of the different seasons, flowers, and wildlife - which she always complained would move as soon as she grabbed her camera or appear as soon as she put it down. She was an avid lover of coffee and naps, and could drink a cup and be napping five minutes later and would enjoy another cup as soon as she woke up.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Elaine Bonin; her step-mother Carole Bonin, and her brother Richard L Bonin Jr. She is survived by her husband, David Wilkinson and daughter Rebecca Wilkinson. Her Father Richard L Bonin Sr; Sisters Sandra Bonin and Kathleen St. Pierre; and brothers Timothy Bonin, Michael Bonin and Thomas Mendes.
Per her last wishes there will be no service, but a celebration of life will be held at such a time when it is not a danger to the health and safety of others to gather in large groups. In the meantime you can honor her by being kind to others and going out of your way to make someone smile - as she often did.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to local food banks, veterans organizations or Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.
