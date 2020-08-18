BRENDA LEIGH LAMBERT, from Branchland, WV passed away, August 14, 2020. There will be no services as per her request. In lieu of flowers please make donations towards funeral expenses per families request. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.
