BRENDA ROBINSON BAKER took up residence to her new home in Heaven on April 27, 2021. A memorial service celebrating Brenda's life will be held at a later date in South Carolina. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net
