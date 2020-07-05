BRENDA SUE (HALL) SMITH, 58, of St. Albans, WV, went home to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Webster Springs, WV, to Hansford and Evelyn Hall. She attended Alderson-Broaddus College and West Virginia Wesleyan College, and went on to become a registered nurse. She devoted over 30 years to outstanding patient care at CAMC.
She loved to travel, enjoy the outdoors, play and cuddle with her grand-pups, and spend time with her family and friends. She was patient, kind, courageous, strong, and a guiding light for everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father Hansford Hall, her grandmother Ruby Rogers, and her aunt Norma Hall.
In addition to her mother Evelyn Hall, she is survived by her steadfast and loving husband Ronnie Smith, daughters Ashley Smith and Kara (Ryan) Thomas, sons Nathan Smith (Cristi Butcher) and Corey (Kristen) Smith, sisters Charlotte (Terry) Moffatt, Elizabeth Miller (Wayne Harmon), Tammy Cutlip (Rachel Reese), Wende Jones, Kitty (Joe) Lynch, and Crissy Atkinson, her Camp Champ family, her Twisted Sisters, Mabel Ware and family, five grand-pups (Sarge, Trixie, Paisley, Copper, and Todd), and many grandkids, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Service to Honor the Life of Brenda will held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences for Brenda's family may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.