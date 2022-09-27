Thank you for Reading.

Brenda Sue Smith
BRENDA SUE SMITH (JENKINS) of Wharton, WV went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 23, 2022 after her courageous battle with cancer.

Brenda was a woman of God for 41 years and a member of the Freedie Freewill Baptist Church of Van. She spent most of her life (since the age of 17) as a homemaker caring for her family. She was born February 24, 1950, the daughter of Oma Long Green (mother) and Charles Lloyd Jenkins (father).

