BRENDA SUE SMITH (JENKINS) of Wharton, WV went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 23, 2022 after her courageous battle with cancer.
Brenda was a woman of God for 41 years and a member of the Freedie Freewill Baptist Church of Van. She spent most of her life (since the age of 17) as a homemaker caring for her family. She was born February 24, 1950, the daughter of Oma Long Green (mother) and Charles Lloyd Jenkins (father).
Brenda was survived by her husband, Denvil Goff Smith Jr. of 40 years; her children, Lora (Keeney) White (Sidney) of Ohio, Lisa Keeney Miller (Bart) of South Carolina, Theresa Keeney of Ohio, Ralph Keeney III of West Virginia and Russell Keeney (Kathy) of Ohio; her grandchildren, Christopher Keeny of Ohio, Hannah Adams of South Carolina, Billy Vance Jr. of West Virginia, Julian Perez of Ohio, Juliana Perez of Ohio and Elizabeth Wood of Ohio; her great grandchildren, Bethany Harvey of South Carolina, Bella Harvey of South Carolina, Amelia Keeney of Ohio, Morgan White of Ohio, Julian Perez II of Ohio, Julio David Perez of Ohio, Gianna Adams of South Carolina and Tyler Consiglio of Ohio; Kathy Lynn Ely (her very special sister) of Ohio; Gloria Jean Keeney (cousin) of West Virginia who was like a sister to her; Jo Jenkins (sister-in-law) her lifelong friend of Ohio and Carolyn Harvey (sister-in-law) of Michigan who was her dear friend who she spoke to on the phone every Sunday for the past 40 years.
Brenda is also survived by Myrtle (cat), her loving companion that she loved dearly and who God brought into her life at a time when her companionship was greatly needed.
She will be laid to rest with her mother Oma Long Green, brothers Lloyd (Porky) Jenkins, and James (Frankie) Jenkins; and her niece Michelle Jenkins.
The family would like to thank her caregivers that she loved dearly. Her nurse, Melanie Martin, Social Worker, Libby Smith and CNA, Tiffany Manns. She loved you all.
Service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Steve Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.