BRENDA WOODS HUSSELL, 65, of Hartford, WV, passed away after a brief illness August 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Bend Area Care and/or Toys for Tots. Following state guidelines for Covid 19, social distancing and facemasks will be required. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.
