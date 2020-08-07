Essential reporting in volatile times.

BRENDA WOODS HUSSELL, 65, of Hartford, WV, passed away after a brief illness August 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Bend Area Care and/or Toys for Tots. Following state guidelines for Covid 19, social distancing and facemasks will be required. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.