Brent was born August 3, 1981, in South Williamson, Kentucky.
Brent is survived by his parents Bruce and Dawn Mahon, son Myles Walker Mahon, sister Holly Holley (Cameron Flynn), niece Norah and nephew Jack. He is also survived by maternal grandparents, Wayne and Carolyn Dawson of Pinch and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents Antha and Dewy Mahon, Jr of Belo, WV.
Brent graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in the year 2000. He graduated from West Virginia University with bachelor's degree in psychology in 2005. He became a welder for Local 798, and he enjoyed traveling the country working, meeting new people, and experiencing new things. The only fallback was the job kept him away from his son Myles and family so much.
Brent grew up with great Elk River friends, met many more wonderful people at WVU, and even more on the pipeline. He enjoyed them all…too many to mention, but especially Chris, Eric, Andrew, Jason and Newt. He had a great big heart and loved his friends. We are thankful for all the happy times and memories.
Brent enjoyed sports, fishing, a good movie and especially deer hunting.
Most of all, Brent loved and enjoyed his beloved son Myles.
He will be missed by all.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday July 13, at the Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will be in the Mahon Cemetery, Belo.
Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the funeral home.