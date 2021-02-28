BRENT WILSON, 74, formerly of South Charleston, WV, passed away February 23, 2021 at home in Procious, West Virginia.
He was born October 27, 1946 and was a 1964 graduate of Charleston High School. He retired from Zeelan industries (3M) in Nitro, WV. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in South Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Sullenberger, his twin sons, Christopher and David Alan.
Brent is survived by his two sons, Michael Wilson (Christy) and Douglas Wilson, his grandchildren, Skyler and Thatcher.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bethany Cemetery, Goffs Rd, Smithville, WV 26178.
Online condolences may be sent to carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Wilson family.