BRETT ANTHONY SENATOR, 46, of Logan, WV, departed this life on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

