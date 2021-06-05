BRIAN ALLEN SCHOOLCRAFT, 52, of Terra Alta passed away on Wednesday June 2, 2021, surrounded by the love of family and dear friends, in the comfort of his own home.
The son of Carl Schoolcraft of Terra Alta and Patricia Elmore Rose of Clendenin, Brian was born June 14, 1968 in Clendenin, WV.
In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by a brother, Philip Schoolcraft, a sister, Brandi Rose; and three special nieces: LaRanda, Alexis and Sabryn Schoolcraft. Many uncles, aunts, and cousins ranging from Indiana to Florida, are also proud to call Brian a relative. He leaves behind many close friends that practically became family, all throughout Preston County.
Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Joanna Graham Schoolcraft, and a dear brother, Bradley Carl Schoolcraft.
Amongst his favorite activities were volunteering at the Terra Alta Public Library, organizing books, socializing, entertaining children, and pursuing his passion for learning, all while alongside lifelong friends, Ima Thomas and Sharon Haskiell.
An avid bicycle enthusiast, Brian spent his days either cycling or walking across town, visiting special friends Mack Keller and Norma Byrd frequently. Brian was very proud of his community and donated blood in many a blood drive.
Brian deeply enjoyed family events such as the yearly Schoolcraft Molasses and Apple Butter making in Clendenin. Extremely competitive, he never turned down an opportunity to play Monopoly or Scrabble. Brian's favorite hobbies included daily journal writings, collecting stuffed animals, and jamming out to his favorite band-The Beatles. Conversations with Brian never ceased to amuse and intrigue all who listened. He was very interested in the concept of "Pi", 3.14, as well as attending all local sporting events.
Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10 - 2 p.m. Immediately following the viewing will be a graveside service at the Oak Grove Cemetery near Cranesville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brian's memory may be made to the Terra Alta Public Library, 701B E. State Ave., Terra Alta, WV 26764
Condolences may be made at www.arthurwrightfuneralhome.com