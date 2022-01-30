Thank you for Reading.

BRIAN "BUBBA" BAISDEN, 46, of Drawdy, WV was called home to Heaven to join family and friends on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at University of Cincinnati Hospital after a long hard battle with liver disease. He was surrounded by his family who loved him dearly.

He was a coal truck driver for many years and drove for different companies; his last one with J & E Trucking. Bubba's greatest joy in life was spending time with his best friend, son Matt. He loved riding his Harley and was a member of the Highways and Hedges Ministries. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad Sonny Baisden; his maternal grandfather Matthew Parsons; and paternal grandfather Alfred Baisden.

He is survived by his son, Matt Baisden of Twin Poplars; mother, Jessie Baisden of Drawdy; grandmother, Margaret Parsons of Drawdy; brother, Jamie (Betty) Baisden of Drawdy; niece and nephew, Heather and James "Bub" Baisden of Drawdy; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved him deeply.

Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Jim "Jammer" Marcum officiating. Burial will follow in Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy, WV.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

