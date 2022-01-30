BRIAN "BUBBA" BAISDEN, 46, of Drawdy, WV was called home to Heaven to join family and friends on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at University of Cincinnati Hospital after a long hard battle with liver disease. He was surrounded by his family who loved him dearly.
He was a coal truck driver for many years and drove for different companies; his last one with J & E Trucking. Bubba's greatest joy in life was spending time with his best friend, son Matt. He loved riding his Harley and was a member of the Highways and Hedges Ministries. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad Sonny Baisden; his maternal grandfather Matthew Parsons; and paternal grandfather Alfred Baisden.
He is survived by his son, Matt Baisden of Twin Poplars; mother, Jessie Baisden of Drawdy; grandmother, Margaret Parsons of Drawdy; brother, Jamie (Betty) Baisden of Drawdy; niece and nephew, Heather and James "Bub" Baisden of Drawdy; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved him deeply.
Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Jim "Jammer" Marcum officiating. Burial will follow in Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy, WV.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.