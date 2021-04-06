BRIAN D. WINNELL, 52, of Chesterfield, VA. formerly of Nitro, WV. flew his last mission on Thursday, March 25, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Karen Annette Winnell; daughter, Carrington Nicole Winnell; son, Evan Christopher Winnell; mother, Linda Marie Canterbury; sisters, Ylonda Smith (John), Mandi Winnell; brother, Bill Winnell (Amy); biological father, Mickey Raynes (Kathy); grandmother, Ann Winnell; Mother & Father-in-law, Roy Jr. & Joyce Clark; brother-in-law, Shawn Clark (Jonelle); special cousin, Lisa Ocampo (Tony); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Edward Winnell; maternal grandparents, Freda & Dayton Lovejoy; paternal grandfather, Emory Winnell. Brian was a man's man as evident by his career path, beginning as a Police Officer with the St. Albans Police Department in St. Albans, WV, then as a Deputy Sheriff with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department in Charleston, WV, then as a Special Agent and a Special Agent Pilot with the Drug Enforcement Administration in Albuquerque, NM, Baltimore, Md, and Richmond, VA. Brian started his Military career in 1988 at the age of 19. He was in the United States Army Reserves as a Military Policeman, transferring to the West Virginia Army National Guard with a clear intent of becoming an Aviation Warrant Officer. He graduated from Warrant Officer Candidate School in 1997. Immediately he began Rotary Wing training, he graduated March 26th, 1998 with Class 97-16. Brian returned to the WVARNG and was assigned as a UH-1 Huey Pilot with Detachment 1, Company Charlie 2nd /104th General Support Aviation Battalion at Williamstown and then later joining WVARNG Reconnaissance and Interdiction Detachment as an OH-58A + Kiowa Pilot in Command. Brian's civil job took him to New Mexico where he joined the NMARNG and was assigned to the 717th Medical Company in Santa Fe, NM as a UH-60 Blackhawk Aeromedical Evacuation Pilot-In-Command. Another civil job move took Brian to the MDARNG where he served as a UH-60 Aeromedical Evacuation Pilot-In-Command with the 104th Medical Company and Detachment 1, 1159th Medical Company. He answered his Nations call and deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Brian was widely known for his calm and unflappable character, even while under fire. Once again, he relocated, this time to Richmond, Virginia where he joined the VAARNG and was assigned to Detachment 1, Company Alpha 2nd/151st Aviation Regiment as an OH-58A+ Pilot-In-Command and shortly thereafter achieved the role of Instructor Pilot. Brian deployed on a combat deployment to Afghanistan in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom in September 2013. After more than 30 years of service Brian elected to make one more career change and transfer to the U.S. Army Reserves in order to serve with the Operation Support Airlift Unit at Pope Army Airfield, assigned to Company Charlie, 2-228th Theater Fixed Wing Battalion as a C-12 Huron Pilot. CW4 Winnell's awards include the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Combat Action Badge, and the Army Master Aviator Badge. He will be greatly missed by his family and by all that had the privilege to call him their friend.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 at Twin City Bible Church, 100 First Avenue S., Nitro, WV. with a Celebration of Brian's Life to begin at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Brian Winnell Memorial Fund at https://inmemof.org/brian-winnell to be used for Glioblastoma research. You may visit Brian's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
