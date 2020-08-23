BRIAN EDWARD O'CONNELL, 68, of South Charleston, passed away in the early hours of August 19th. Originally, from New York, Brian moved to Athens, West Virginia in 1969 to attend Concord College. It was here, in a Russian history course, he met his wife Susan. Brian would graduate with a bachelor's degree in social studies education in 1973 and went on to earn his master's in reading education through West Virginia University.
Brian taught thousands of students, both publicly and privately, in Kanawha County. He served as faculty at Charleston Catholic, Dupont, Riverside, and most recently, George Washington High School, were he spent the last 16 years. In addition, Brian served as an adjunct professor at West Virginia State University and West Virginia Tech. His teaching passion was that of the Holocaust. Not only did he teach it, but Brain developed the Holocaust education curriculum used throughout the State of West Virginia. In 1999, Brian was selected as a fellow for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. He continued his work with the museum until his death.
An avid runner, Brian served as track and cross country coach at various high schools across the county during his tenure as an educator. He led students from GW to multiple state Geography Bowl victories and advised Model UN participants.
Brian worshiped at Rock Lake Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir on occasion. He was a member of the West Virginia National Geographic Alliance, the Concord College Newman Club, and Theta Xi Fraternity.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy O'Connell and his loving wife of 45 years, Susan (Deeter). He is survived by his daughter, Emily (Brett) Baker; brother, Dennis O'Connell; sister-in-law, Merrily (Ed) Bailey; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Cameron and Eliza Baker; nieces, Kathleen O'Connell, Ashley (Tommy) Marion, and Taylor Bailey; nephew, Tim (Michelle) O'Connell; great niece, Hailey Marion; great nephews, Evan and Alexander O'Connell; and numerous other friends and family.
Brian will be greatly missed by all. The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing masks for your safety and the safety of others.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brian's friend, Tracey Hall, and nurse, Kelly McFarland with Kanawha Hospice Care, for their help, compassion and support throughout this difficult time.
A formal celebration of life will occur at a later date.
Memories of Brian may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.