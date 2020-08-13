BRIAN EDWARD SHAFFER, 40, of Elkview, departed this life on August 11, 2020 due to a long illness.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clella and Madaline Shaffer and Charles L. and Bonnie Given; and uncle, Charles E. Given.
Brian is survived by his parents, James and Jeanne Shaffer of Elkview; brother, Scott A. (Judy) Shaffer of Elkview; and uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Brian was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
A service will begin, 11 a.m., Friday, August 14, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.