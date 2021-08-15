BRIAN KEITH ADKINS, 63, of Julian passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital. Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Old Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the funeral home to offset the funeral cost. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
