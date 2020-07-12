BRIAN LEWIS WISNEWSKI, 61, of Fairfield, OH, passed away of natural causes in his sleep at his residence on July 2, 2020. Brian was born 1958 in Charleston, WV, to Glen E. Wisnewski and the late Janette Lewis Wisnewski. He grew up in St Albans, WV, attending Highlawn
Elementary, St Albans Junior High, and St Albans High School.
Upon graduating from St Albans High School in 1976, Brian joined the United States Navy where he spent 22 years serving his country while sailing around the world on both the USS Kennedy and the USS Eisenhower aircraft carriers as a specialist in aircraft catapults and landing gear. He achieved the rank of Senior Chief. Upon leaving the Navy, Brian moved to Ohio to be near his daughters where he spent 22 years working at various positions in manufacturing. He had a passion for all things aviation, he enjoyed NASCAR, reading, boating, jet skiing and connecting through social media.
Brian is survived by his three daughters, Kristina Wisnewski-Callaway (Ray), Karen Wisnewski, and Michele Hickerson (Mike); his granddaughter, Lilly Diggs; his father, Glen Wisnewski (Marsha) of Charleston, WV; his sister, Shari King (Greg), and his brother, Philip Wisnewski (Brenda); and his many friends in WV, OH, and beyond. We love you and we will miss you Brian. We are saddened that you were called away before having the chance to meet your soon-to-arrive grandson, Brody. We will remember your humor, your friendship and your care for your pets. Peace be with you.
A private celebration of life will be held in early fall for family. The family requests that any remembrances be directed towards the American Humane Society or your local animal shelter.