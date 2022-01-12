BRIAN McCLURE, 46, of Alkol, WV went home to be with the Lord after a sudden illness, Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother and father, Alton & Barbara McClure of Alkol; his sister, Blaire (Robbie) Anderson, of Charleston; his son, Tyler (Jane) of Charleston, his son, Tanner of Sod; grandson, Atlas of Charleston; and his niece, Gracelyn Anderson of Charleston. He also leaves behind a host of cousins who he grew up with and loved them like brothers and sisters.
Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Amos & Florence Smith of Rock Creek, WV; his paternal grandparents, Boyd & Barbara McClure of Alkol; uncles, Cecil, Randy and Averrill McClure; cousin, Jon Eric McClure of South Point, OH; and infant cousin, Andrew McClure.
Brian was a friend to everyone he met. He loved his family and friends deeply and cherished his sons and grandson with his whole heart. He loved his job and the people he worked with and his special work buddies, R.D., Georgie, and Josh. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He will be missed greatly and will forever be in our hearts!
Service will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastors Brandon McClure & Richard McCallister officiating. Burial will follow at the McClure Family Cemetery, Alkol. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.