BRIAN PATRICK SEBERT of Summersville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday August 7, 2021. Born June 7, 1957 in Richwood's Sacred Heart Hospital, he was a lifelong resident of beautiful Nicholas County. Brian was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Jo (Humphrey) Sebert and Lloyd Sebert Jr., and his mother and father in law, Nan and Buck Rogers. The second born of 6 children, Brian was a 1975 graduate of Nicholas County High School. He would spend 39 years working in various capacities within the mining industry before retiring in 2014. Though hard work, he valued the relationships and perseverance he gained during his career.
Brian had a passion for life and found no greater joy than being with family. He was an outdoor enthusiast, loving both animals and nature. He enjoyed cooking, motorcycles, camping, and traveling to places near and far.
He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Patricia (Rogers) Sebert along with his 7 children; Ami (Steve) Cook of Summersville, Josh Sebert of Summersville, Joe (Emily) Sebert of Morgantown, Hannah (Brian) Karr of Huntington, Ethan (Katie) Ballard of Winfield, Mollie Ballard of Ansted, and Peyton Ballard of Fayetteville; and his 5 siblings, Jeff Sebert of North Carolina, Mary Anne (Rick) Key of Summersville, Paul Sebert of Ohio, Jane Silbert of Maryland, and Joe (Belinda) Sebert of Delaware.
Brian is also survived by his beloved 12 grandchildren, his numerous nieces and nephews, and countless other family and lifelong friends.
Brian was a dedicated Christian who hoped that all would make the same commitment to follow Jesus Christ. He was a kind-hearted, generous man who encouraged, guided, and served others at every opportunity. While the void created by his passing will never be filled in the hearts of those he leaves behind, his memory will be cherished always.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 14th in the Summersville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Joan Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Friends may call at the church from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Summersville. Condolences may be shared at www.watersfuneralchapel.com
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.