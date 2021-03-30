DEACON BRIAN RUSSELL MEREDITH, 42, of Pax, WV passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, WV with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m.on Wednesday, March 31, at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Tom Lilly officiating. Burial will follow at Pax Community Cemetery in Pax.
Visitation will be held at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Allen, Jim Sears, Mark Thomas, Dave Fondale, Mike Hines, and Chester Meredith.
In an attempt to keep everyone who enters our establishment safe and healthy we have adopted the following guidelines: Those planning to attend should use proper COVID 19 precautions by wearing masks and observing social distancing of 6 feet.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, WV.