BRIAN SCOT LIKENS 54, passed away: July 13, 2021. Funeral service will be 4 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Yeager Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 3 to 4 p.m., July 16, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
