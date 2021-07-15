Thank you for Reading.

BRIAN SCOT LIKENS 54, passed away: July 13, 2021. Funeral service will be 4 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Yeager Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 3 to 4 p.m., July 16, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

