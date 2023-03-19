Thank you for Reading.

Brig. Gen Harley F. Mooney Jr.
BRIGADIER GENERAL HARLEY F. MOONEY, JR. (US Army Ret), a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, passed away at the age of 94 on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The last weeks of his remarkable life were spent in the company of family and beloved friends.

Born on July 11, 1928, in Marion OH, Harley began his military career at age 17. While serving in the Army, he received a BA degree in History from WVU, an MA in History, and an MA in Government, both from The Ohio University. He married Mary Louise Rowley in 1953 and had a family of five children.

