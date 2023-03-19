Brig. Gen Harley F. Mooney Jr.

BRIGADIER GENERAL HARLEY F. MOONEY, JR. (US Army Ret), a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, passed away at the age of 94 on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The last weeks of his remarkable life were spent in the company of family and beloved friends.
Born on July 11, 1928, in Marion OH, Harley began his military career at age 17. While serving in the Army, he received a BA degree in History from WVU, an MA in History, and an MA in Government, both from The Ohio University. He married Mary Louise Rowley in 1953 and had a family of five children.
General Mooney's military career spanned 31 years, where he received many medals of commendation for his service, including: a Silver Star w/Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star Medal w/V and w/2 Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Infantryman Badge 2d Award, Purple Heart w/2 Oak Leaf Cluster, Presidential Unit Citation, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal w/2 Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, and Legion of Merit.
After retiring from the military, he served as Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police from 1977-1981, where he was instrumental in the restructuring and diversification of the work force. Additionally, he participated in the development of the associate degree program for troopers with Marshall University, where he later served as a member of the MU Board of Governors.
From there, he returned to civilian life where he was the founder and managing partner of the consulting firm, Mooney-Osborne & Associates. He was also a director of Ohio River Bank (Ironton, Ohio), chairman of the board of directors for Caspian Industries, and a board member of Champion Industries.
General Mooney's life was spent in honor of his country and dedication to his adopted state of West Virginia. He was a respected leader and generous guide, inspiring others to reach their goals.
Harley (Moon, Hal or General to his close friends) is survived by three children and their spouses - Elizabeth Mooney Loy (Craig Loy), John Fredrick Mooney (Lon Weingart), Francis Bruce Mooney (Robin Mooney); as well as four grandchildren - Francis John Mooney, Rachab VanVreeswyk, Mary Brulatour and Anne Brulatour; and three great grandchildren. Harley was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Ruth, his wife Mary in 2014, and two children, Thomas in 2004, and Margaret in 2020.
As an avid believer in the value of education, General Mooney founded a scholarship award in History with WVU in 2015. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the "Brigadier General Harley F. Mooney Student Award in History". For online donations, go to GIVE.WVU.EDU, click DONATE NOW and enter 3V994 under "What Would You Like Your Donation to Support". Checks should be made out to WVU Foundation. Include 3V994 in the memo line. Mail to WVU Foundation, 1 Waterfront Place, P.O. Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507. If you need assistance, please call 304-284-4094.
Arrangements are being made for an interment service at Arlington National Cemetery at a TBD date.