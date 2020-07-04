BRINLEY MICHAEL MILLER, 2, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Brinley was born May 9, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va.
Brinley was full of life and laughter. He enjoyed riding his bike, riding in the side-by-side to check on his cows, riding his tractor, playing in the mud and anything that involved the outdoors. He brought so much joy and love to everyone he knew.
Brinley was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, James and Geniece Miller, and James and Alma Kinder; and his maternal great - grandparents, Donald Idleman and Helen Phillips.
Brinley is survived by his loving parents, Michael Miller and Becky Buckner of Elkview; brother, Wesley James Miller, and sister, McKinley Ann Miller, both of Elkview; paternal grandparents, Mike and Jo Ann Miller of Pinch; maternal grandparents, Randy and Debbie Buckner of Pinch; maternal great-grandmother, Jane Idleman of Pinch; Aunt Missy Miller and Uncle "Eldott" White of Elkview, "Unkie" Matt and cousin Camron (Bubba) Buckner of Pinch, Auntie Amanda Buckner of Charleston, and Aunt Ceilia and cousin Beau of Florida, along with a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, family and friends that loved him very much.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Family Cemetery, Blue Creek. Visitation will be 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.