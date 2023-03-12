Thank you for Reading.

Brittany Jo Dickson
SYSTEM

BRITTANY JO DICKSON of St. Albans, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the age of 41.

Brittany was born on November 23, 1981 in South Charleston, WV to Bruce and Beverly (Young) Dickson. She graduated from St. Albans High School in 2000, and proceeded to attend West Virginia State University where she earned two degrees. She worked through college at Harley Davidson of WV in South Charleston, where she formed life-long bonds with so many friends and co-workers.

Tags

Recommended for you