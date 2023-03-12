BRITTANY JO DICKSON of St. Albans, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the age of 41.
Brittany was born on November 23, 1981 in South Charleston, WV to Bruce and Beverly (Young) Dickson. She graduated from St. Albans High School in 2000, and proceeded to attend West Virginia State University where she earned two degrees. She worked through college at Harley Davidson of WV in South Charleston, where she formed life-long bonds with so many friends and co-workers.
Brittany worked so hard to become a mother, and on July 9, 2013, her and her then husband Chris Paul welcomed their ray of sunshine Bailey Jo. She loved being a mother more than anything. Bailey Jo was her everything. She would always say her best accomplishment was being a mother, and raising Bailey Jo.
Britt loved so big. She loved fiercely. She had a heart of gold and made sure you knew she loved you and cared about you. She had the most unique way of touching people's lives. Of making such an impact that she will always be unforgettable. Brittany was a giver. She always got so much joy from helping others. She was the first to reach out to check on someone, reach out to an old friend, or be there for someone in a difficult time.
Brittany had many jobs over her career, but none of them came close to her love of photography. She started her own business following this passion. She had a unique eye for things. She wanted everyone's pictures to make them feel special, have that special personal touch, and that all of her clients were happy. She could truly see things no one else could. She did shoots pro-bono in times of need, especially in times of hardship for people. She volunteered often to help people cope with hardships through photography, including working with parents of still born children. She knew what it was like to fight so hard for something and to lose it. She would be there for a perfect stranger in a time of need, and that's what made Brittany so beautiful.
Overall, the most important thing was family. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and granddaughter. Her most prized accomplishment was her daughter Bailey. Her world truly revolved around her and she loved her endlessly. They were always crafting together and doing all things glittery and sparkly. Britt was very creative her whole life, and has been able to pass that love down to Bailey. A natural progression, as Brittany got her craftiness from her mother Bev.
Superkat...if you know you know! Britt spent her younger years building her perfect show car. She and her father Bruce spent countless hours designing and working towards her dream car. They often would spend weekends at car shows across the nation showing their hard work and their special bond, as well as spending time racing at the drag strip. Britt and her father thrived in that world, and created a further special bond together that would continue for the rest of her life.
Brittany is survived by her daughter Bailey Jo Paul and Bailey's father Chris Paul; her mother Beverly Dickson and father Bruce Dickson; her sister Barb Robinette and nieces Charli Ann Russell and Piper June Robinette; her aunt Brenda Deal; her cousin Charlotte Barnett and husband Sam Barnett; grandmothers Betty Young and Patricia Dickson; former in-laws Butch Paul, Cara Paul, and Doug Donovall; and nieces Cadyn Victoria and Evelyn Grace Donovall.
Brittany is preceded in death by her grandfather's Norman B. Young and Harry W. Dickson, as well as her uncle James Ray Deal.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, March 13, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Rev. Richie McNiel officiating. Interment will follow at Cunningham memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.