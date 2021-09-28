BROADDUS JAMES LORRISON, 85, of Madison, WV passed away on Saturday September 25, 2021. He was born on March 29, 1936 in Sandfield, WV.
Broaddus was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bonnie Lorrison, a brother, Carl Williams Lorrison, and his eldest son James "Jimmy" Lorrison.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Annetta Ratliff Lorrison; brother, Ronald (Lana) Lorrison, of Madison; son Rex Lorrison, of Charleston; daughter Sandra Lorrison of Van; grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica) Bowling, Heather (Mark) Alderman, Matthew Lorrison and Ashlea (John) Hager; and eight great-grandchildren. Broaddus is also survived by his special close friend, Buddy (Anna) Hudson and many nieces and nephews.
Broaddus started working at the age of 13 with a paper route and had numerous interesting jobs along the way. A member of the UMWA, he is retired from Eastern Associated Coal. He was owner/operator of several successful businesses. He especially enjoyed driving for the Tri River Transit for 10 years following retirement. He was a member of the Madison Masonic Lodge and the Madison Oddfellows Lodge.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday September 28, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville WV with Tom Price and Tim Spratt officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Boone Memorial Hospital staff for their excellent care.