Brooke (Dodd) Jarvis

Brooke, age 81, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020, at her home in Atlanta, Ga.
Born in Charleston, W.Va., later moving to Atlanta where she raised three children. She owned and operated a successful beauty salon for 20 years.
A proud grandmother to three grandchildren, she enjoyed ballroom dancing, was an avid gardener, painter and animal lover.
She will be missed by all who loved her.
Brooke will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11th, in the Dodd Family plot at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, W.Va.