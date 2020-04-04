Brookie E. Burgess

BROOKIE E. BURGESS, 77, of Danville, passed away March 31, 2020. A private family service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, April 4, 2020

Anderson, Hilda - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Byus, Judith - 2 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.

Harbert, Eugene - 2 p.m., Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Heaters.

Holmes, Mark - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Stamper, Beverly - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.