BROOKIE E. BURGESS, 77, of Danville, passed away March 31, 2020. A private family service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va.
Funerals for Saturday, April 4, 2020
Anderson, Hilda - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Byus, Judith - 2 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Harbert, Eugene - 2 p.m., Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Heaters.
Holmes, Mark - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Stamper, Beverly - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.