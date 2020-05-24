BROOKS CAMERON MEDLEY, our angel baby, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020.
Brooks is survived by his loving parents, Clay and Holly Medley of Pinch, and his brothers, Reed and Hayes. He is also survived by his grandparents, Kay and Larry Medley of Charleston, Alice and Johnny Redhawk of Dunbar, and Belinda and David Weddington of Culloden. He has one aunt, Kortney Weddington.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, at Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.
Clay and Holly would like to thank Dr. David Thomas for the excellent care he provided to Holly, even though he was not on call. They would also like the thank the wonderful staff at Women and Children's Hospital for the excellent care and compassion during their loss.
We only held you in our arms for a little while but hold you in our hearts forever.