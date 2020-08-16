Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BRUCE ALLEN FOSTER, 59, of Charleston passed away, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Foster; and sister, Nancy Foster.

Bruce was a 1979 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He loved the outdoors which led him to a career in landscaping that he loved. Bruce's true love was art and he was a truly gifted artist in many areas.

He is survived by his Mother, Jewel Foster; brothers, Glen Foster and "Jimmy" Foster; sister, Darlene Valdivia; best friend and companion, Alicia DiPietro; and mother-in-law, Helen DiPietro.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blue Ridge Bull Terrier Club Inc., www.brbtc.com, as they were instrumental in finding his dog "Max" a forever wonderful home.

In honor of Bruce's wishes, he will be cremated. Family will have a private memorial service at a future date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.