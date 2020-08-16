BRUCE ALLEN FOSTER, 59, of Charleston passed away, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Foster; and sister, Nancy Foster.
Bruce was a 1979 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He loved the outdoors which led him to a career in landscaping that he loved. Bruce's true love was art and he was a truly gifted artist in many areas.
He is survived by his Mother, Jewel Foster; brothers, Glen Foster and "Jimmy" Foster; sister, Darlene Valdivia; best friend and companion, Alicia DiPietro; and mother-in-law, Helen DiPietro.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blue Ridge Bull Terrier Club Inc., www.brbtc.com, as they were instrumental in finding his dog "Max" a forever wonderful home.
In honor of Bruce's wishes, he will be cremated. Family will have a private memorial service at a future date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.