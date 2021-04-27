BRUCE ALLEN PREAST, 61 died April 14, 2021 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Anita Lynn Preast of Cannelton, WV. He was the son of Willie and Lucille Preast. Other family members include Lawrence 'Bud' Preast, Alfred 'Pooch' Preast, Dorma Robards, Gary (Argatha) Preast, Teresa (Bob) McElroy, Jeff (Sherry) Valentine, Connie (Chris) Foster, Robert (Angela) Dexter, Carl Dexter, Velina (Andre) Palmer and Doug Valentine and many nephews & nieces.
Bruce was a graduate of Gauley Bridge High School. He was a former boy scout, volunteer firefighter and police officer and he worked in the coal and logging related industries traveling many miles every day. He was self-employed for many years but retired as salesperson from Auxier Welding.
Bruce loved to cook for family and friends and enjoyed setting up cooking demonstrations when he sold grills. He particularly liked going to grocery stores and striking up conversations with other shoppers and exchanging recipes with them. After he started using a scooter to get around, he could be found discussing the merits of scooters with other riders everywhere he went.
Bruce was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, advisor, and life observer. He had a great laugh and was always trying to get people to smile. The world was a more interesting and amusing place when viewed through his eyes.
Bruce's family wishes to express our heartfelt appreciation for the kindness and excellent care that Bruce received during his long illness. The sensitivity and support of the fine staff of the various medical facilities and kidney dialysis centers along with the home health nurses and physical therapists and ambulance personnel who helped us through what was a very difficult time, and we will never forget your kindness.
In lieu of flower, please make donations to the CAMC Kidney Transplant Center, 3414 Staunton Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304 or online at www.camcfoundation.org.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services are planned.
