BRUCE CRAIG TINNEL, 59 of Summersville passed away Wednesday March 3, 2021 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital at Morgantown. He was the son of Frank Tinnel of Cowen and the late Betty Loving Tinnel and was born at Gassaway May 20, 1961. Bruce was a former truck driver and employee of Crest Supply. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Powells Mountain Baptist Church.
He was also preceded in death by one son Jared Tinnel.
Surviving in addition to his father are his wife, Annie Hill Tinnel; daughters, Amanda (Ryan) Tinnel Adkins of Oak Hill, and Lisa Facemyer of East Bank; son, Justin Tinnel of Parkersburg; Brothers, James Tinnel, and Robert (Mary) Tinnel all of Birch River; sister, Brenda Cox Calvin; brother-in-Law, Jim Coffman of Summersville; 3 Grandchildren Hailey, Kayden and Destiny, and 6 Step Grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday March 11 in the Frank Tinnel Family Cemetery on Powells Mountain with Pastor Linn Schiefer officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Nicholas County Honor Guard.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
A dinner in honor of Bruce will be held at noon Saturday March 13th at the Powells Mountain Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, or they suggest you plant a tree in memory of Bruce.
