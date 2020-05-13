BRUCE EDWARD PESCHKO, 74, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Kanawha Hospice Unit, after an extended illness.
Bruce was born in Charleston, and later moved to New Jersey and then back toWest Virginia.
He was a truck driver and always had a dream of driving long haul trucks. Along with his wife, Patricia, they leased their equipment to various companies in the valley.
He was a member of Bible Missionary Baptist Church, Sissonville. Bruce served his country with the United States Air Force.
He was an avid pool player and won several pool tournaments. He loved to ride his motorcycle and enjoyed many adventures riding his bike.
Bruce enjoyed being with his family, and had an incredible mind and was able to do algebra and geometry in his head without writing anything down on paper.
He is survived by his wife of 40-plus years, Patricia Peschko of Charleston; stepson and wife, Christopher and Renee Chiaramonte of Charles Town, and stepson, Anthony Chiaramonte of Glen Falls, N.Y.
A gathering will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, with Brother John Jenkins officiating. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19, everyone must abide by the rules and regulations of the governor and a mask is mandatory to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may sendcondolences to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.