BRUCE EUGENE HOCKENSMITH SR., 55, of Clendenin, is reunited with the love of his life, his wife, Mary Frances Hockensmith, on April 19, 2020. He is now at rest in the arms of the Lord.
Bruce is the son of the late Allen James Hockensmith and Blanch Ellen Darbrow Hockensmith Michaels.
He was an employee of JR Frame and Body Shop in Marmet. He had a lifelong career of being an auto body technician.
He is survived by: daughter, Tiffany (Brandon) Chandler of Clendenin; granddaughters, Payton, Kayleann and Olivia Chandler; son, Bruce (Cecile) Hockensmith Jr. of Roanoke, Va.; grandson, Bruce Hockensmith III; sisters, Sue (David) Eitener, Cindy Jones, Dianne (Mike) Allen and Lisa (Rodney) Gregg; brother, Jim Hockensmith; stepfather, Mark Michaels; many cousins, nephews and very dear friends.
Bruce had the most fun loving spirit. He would do anything for anyone. He was a jack of all trades and Bruce was always Bruce! No matter where you saw him or who you saw him with, he would be in his cut off shorts, flip flops, and treat you just the same! He always said "YOLO," You Only Live Once! Everyone knew Bruce and Mary's story, as he loved to share it. The love he had for her and he carried his love after her passing was so gracious. They now are reunited and will be singing and dancing.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.