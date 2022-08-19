BRUCE FRANKLIN BOGGESS, 80, of South Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2022. Born March 6, 1942 in Sissonville, he was the son of the late Lovell F. Boggess and Freeda Lanham Boggess. In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Boggess and Everett Blake Boggess. Bruce graduated from Sissonville High School in 1960 and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966 until 1972. Bruce began his career as a property surveyor, then worked at Union Carbide for 34 years, retiring in 2001. Some of his greatest joys in life were Mountaineer sports, antique and sports cars, and spending time with his family. Bruce so loved his older brother and best friend, Blake Boggess, who pre-deceased him by only 48 days.
He is survived by his niece, Amy R. Boggess of Winfield; brother, Eugene "Gene" Boggess of Ripley; sisters, Ruth Strickland of Cary, North Carolina and Nancy Kingery of Ripley, and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m., on Saturday, August 20 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Buddy Mairs, officiating. Burial will follow at John Bean Cemetery in Sissonville.