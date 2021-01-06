BRUCE CAMPBELL LECKIE passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Born January 15, 1945 in McDowell County, WV, he was the son of Donald Singleton Leckie and Helen Kinsella Leckie.
Bruce was educated in McDowell County Schools, going on to receive a B.S. from Wheeling Jesuit (1966), and J.D. from Washington and Lee Law School (1969).
Bruce was a respected Trust Officer with Kanawha Valley Bank, One Valley Bank, Bank of West Virginia, and Branch Bank and Trust. He retired in 2006 after 38 years of service to the banking community.
Bruce was an avid golfer and served as the Secretary to the Board of Edgewood Country Club for 30 years.
Bruce is survived by two sons Robert and David of Charleston, WV, cousins Bruce and Patrick Morgan of Riverside, CA, Jessie Prickett Roberts of Longview, TX, and Robert Shelmerdine of Boston, MA.
The family plans to have service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to:
The First Tee of West Virginia, 2115 Charleston Town Center.