Bruce Leslie Washburn

BRUCE LESLIE WASHBURN JR., 70, of Sissonville, passed away June 5, 2020, following an brief illness. There will be no services.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, July 12, 2020

Cromley, Doris - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.

Harrison, Jeffrey - Noon, Coonskin Park, Shelter #18, Charleston.

Hiser, Audrey - Noon, Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Massey, Paul - 2 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.