BRUCE POTTER, 92 of South Charleston passed away peacefully at home on January 16, 2021, surrounded by his wife and son.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Villie Potter and five siblings. He retired from Union Carbide Corporation with 37 years of service. He served 40 years as a Volunteer Fireman for the South Charleston Community. He was a member of the Nitro Antique Car Club and the Mountain State T Model Club. Bruce enjoyed restoring antique cars. There was nothing he couldn't fix. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help others.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beulah Potter, son, Timothy (Ellen) Potter of South Charleston, daughter, Vikki Huston of Lake City, Fl. Grandsons, Jesse Huston of Tallahassee, FL, Alex Potter of Dunedin, FL, Evan Potter of Morgantown, WV and Great-grandson Jaetyn Huston.
A graveside service will be at Cunningham Memorial Gardens in St. Albans, WV at 1:00 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions are requested to: Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Arrangements are in the care of Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston.