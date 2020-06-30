BRUCE RAY HARPER, 84, of Charleston, WV, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House. Born on March 6, 1936 in Kanawha County, WV, he was the son of Oral and Elsie Fisher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Josh Harper; daughter-in-law, Debra Harper and his sister, Judy Fisher. Bruce retired from Kroger Warehouse after 36 years of service and was a member of Teamsters Union. He served as the first Vice President of Kemba Charleston Federal Credit Union. Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary Joan Harper; sons, Allen Harper, Gary Harper, Joey Harper; daughter, Sherry Pauley; grandchildren, Jennifer Thacker, Joe Harper, Gary Harper, Jessie Blankenship (Robert), Casey Webb, Zach Harper, Jared Pauley, Abbie Pauley, Hayes Pauley, Kaleb Pauley, Heaven Pauley, Charlie Pauley; 3 great-granchildren; daughters-in-law, Carolyn Harper and Tammy Harper; son-in-law, Jimmy Pauley; brother, Larry Fisher; sister, Sharon Lynch; and 3 nieces and 2 nephews. A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. On Wednesday, July 1, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV, with Rev. Scott Davis, officiating. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
