Bruce Ray Walker
BRUCE RAY WALKER, scholar, attorney and friend, passed away January 21, 2023, following a short illness.

He was born on July 24, 1956, in Charleston, West Virginia, and was a Stonewall Jackson High School alumnus, Bruce retired in 2018 after more than 35 years of public service as an attorney in West Virginia state government to live in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

